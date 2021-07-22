Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Defending champion commits, Memphis holds third World Golf Championship event

Brooks Koepka drives off the first tee at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude invitational
Brooks Koepka drives off the first tee at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude invitational(WMC)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis will host its third World Golf Championship (WGC) event, the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, August 2 through August 8.

This event typically attracts 40 to 50 of the top players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). Thursday morning the invitation locked in defending champion Justin Thomas and two others, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa

Thomas is ranked at No. 3 in the OWGR, McIlroy is ranked No. 11 in the OWGR, and Morikawa was the 2021 Open Champion.

Tickets for the TPC Southwind event can be purchased on the PGA Tour website with grounds tickets starting at $30 per day. Children under the age of 15 can enter for free as long as they are accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
Tom Lee Park demolition to begin Thursday
Demolition of Tom Lee Park in Memphis to begin Thursday
Troy Goode
Attorneys and friend of Goode family react to settlement reached with City of Southaven
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Latest News

Tigers in Tokyo: 3 former Memphis Tigers headed to the Olympics
Simone Biles of the United States smiles as she trains for artistic gymnastics at Ariake...
Simone Biles practices historic new vault in Olympics training session
Sue Bird passes during practice for the United States women's basketball team in preparation...
Team USA describes what makes Sue Bird so great
Mississippi State University
Bulldogs defense gets SEC attention at Media Days