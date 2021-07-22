Defending champion commits, Memphis holds third World Golf Championship event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis will host its third World Golf Championship (WGC) event, the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, August 2 through August 8.

This event typically attracts 40 to 50 of the top players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). Thursday morning the invitation locked in defending champion Justin Thomas and two others, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa

The King of Memphis is back to defend his 👑@JustinThomas34 has committed to the #WGCFedEx



🎟️ https://t.co/c5igtbLlS5 pic.twitter.com/RCpQ9DqgTN — WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (@WGCFedEx) July 22, 2021

Thomas is ranked at No. 3 in the OWGR, McIlroy is ranked No. 11 in the OWGR, and Morikawa was the 2021 Open Champion.

Tickets for the TPC Southwind event can be purchased on the PGA Tour website with grounds tickets starting at $30 per day. Children under the age of 15 can enter for free as long as they are accompanied by a ticketed adult.

