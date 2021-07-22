Advertise with Us
LIVE: First 200+ daily case increase reported in Shelby Co. since lifting COVID-19 restrictions

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported a case increase of more than 200 for the first time in months, and it could all be thanks to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant amid loosened restrictions.

There are 259 new cases in Shelby County with an active case count of 1,808 as of Thursday.

It was a big enough increase to bring the Memphis-Shelby County Joint COVID-19 Task Force back together for its first briefing since June. Watch live above at noon.

The latest numbers bring the county’s total case count to 102,502 cases and 1,706 virus-related deaths.

With the uptick in cases, schools are beginning to update mask protocols ahead of the upcoming school year.

But as for the county, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says there are no talks of reinstating a mask mandate at this time.

Along with increasing case counts comes increased test positivity rates.

During the week of June 27, officials reported a positivity rate of 9.4% -- up from the 5.8% reported the previous week. The highest positivity rate reported across the county is 17.8 when the virus peaked during the winter surge.

Daily reports show there has been a total of 402,546 people fully vaccinated and 719,378 vaccinations have been administered. The county’s vaccination goal is currently 700,000 to reach “herd immunity.”

