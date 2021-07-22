Hot and humid with a stray downpour

Advertise with Us
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy through with an isolated downpour or storm possible through sunset. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with a southeast breeze at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A stray shower early, otherwise, passing clouds. Lows will drop into the mid 70s. Winds will be east at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain chances go up a little Thursday afternoon with isolated showers and storms along a weak front. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the mid 70s. Expect a stray shower Friday, but continued hot and humid with highs around 90 with a heat index close to 100.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. A stray shower is possible either day but most areas will just be steamy and dry. Heat index readings will be around 100.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and steamy Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and heat index reading 100-105. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out each afternoon.

