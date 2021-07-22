Advertise with Us
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis: Burger Bonanza issue

By Andrew Douglas and Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is the annual burger issue. It also features innovation at the University of Memphis funded by a $1.3 million grant.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Digital Desk to discuss that story and more featured in the latest issue.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now, or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

