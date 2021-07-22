Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting at a shopping center in Memphis Thursday evening.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened at a shopping center on South Third Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an unresponsive man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person has been detained in connection with the shooting.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1833 S. Third. One unresponsive male was located and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers have one person detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 22, 2021

