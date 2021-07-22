Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting at a shopping center in Memphis Thursday evening.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened at a shopping center on South Third Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an unresponsive man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
One person has been detained in connection with the shooting.
