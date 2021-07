MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after crashing with a truck in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at Nelson and Cox and claimed the life of 50-year-old Walter Collins.

Memphis police say Collins was driving a scooter when he was hit. He was transported to Regional One Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the scooter Walter Collins, 50, did not survive his injuries. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.