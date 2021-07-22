Advertise with Us
MAS in need of dozens of week-long fosters

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is expecting to transport dozens of dogs out of its facility next week but it needs your help.

MAS says it’s in need of week-long fosters for the 50-60 dogs being transported so they can have some much-needed time out of the kennel and allow workers time to open up kennels for incoming dogs.

The goal is to get those dogs fosters by Saturday.

If you are interested in the short-term foster, you can visit MAS during adoption hours from noon - 4 p.m. or until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Can you foster a dog like Bryce #MASA6531 for just one week? We have two transports coming up next week, and not nearly...

Posted by Memphis Animal Services on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

