A more typical summertime pattern taking shape in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm front will lift north through the Mid-South tonight allowing warmer air to stream into the Mid-South. Humidity will also remain high which will combine with the warmer temperatures to push heat index values to range from 100 to 105 over the next seven days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower, a light East wind, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms along with a light Southwest wind and highs near 90.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated to widely scattered showers or storms along with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with a very slight chance of a stray shower, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

