Murder warrant issued for suspect in Memphis shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted in the shooting death of a man in Memphis.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kourtney Walton. He is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of theft of property in the death of 67-year-old Norman Lott.

Lott was found dead July 1 on South Bellevue.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

