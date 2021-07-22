Shelby County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Deputy Sheriff Ray McCrary, age 52, passed away Tuesday, July 20.

According to a release, McCrary is a graduate of Christian Brothers High School and the University of Memphis.

McCrary started his career with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 and has served in the Civil/Levy Unit since 2012.

McCrary was a husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.