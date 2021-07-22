Advertise with Us
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of deputy

Deputy Sheriff Ray McCrary
Deputy Sheriff Ray McCrary(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Deputy Sheriff Ray McCrary, age 52, passed away Tuesday, July 20.

According to a release, McCrary is a graduate of Christian Brothers High School and the University of Memphis.

McCrary started his career with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 and has served in the Civil/Levy Unit since 2012.

McCrary was a husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.

