Shower possible today, heat rising through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry now, but a few showers will be possible this afternoon after 1 pm. Rain will be scattered, but you should still plan to see a downpour. The best chance for rain will be along and south of I-40. Even with showers, high temperatures will still climb to 90 degrees. The heat index will be in the upper 90s. We will start off with full sunshine, but a few clouds will mix in this afternoon.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: East 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20% before midnight. Low: 74 degrees. Winds: East 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers will also be possible on Friday afternoon and some rain could linger past sunset. However, many areas will still remain dry. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index near 100.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will exceed 100 over the weekend and a heat advisory will likely be issued for parts of the Mid-South. A few afternoon showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but most of the area will not see rain.

NEXT WEEK: The heat will continue at the start of next week with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s and a heat index between 100 and 105. A few afternoon downpours will be possible Monday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.