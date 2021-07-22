Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shower possible today, heat rising through the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry now, but a few showers will be possible this afternoon after 1 pm. Rain will be scattered, but you should still plan to see a downpour. The best chance for rain will be along and south of I-40. Even with showers, high temperatures will still climb to 90 degrees. The heat index will be in the upper 90s. We will start off with full sunshine, but a few clouds will mix in this afternoon.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: East 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20% before midnight. Low: 74 degrees. Winds: East 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers will also be possible on Friday afternoon and some rain could linger past sunset. However, many areas will still remain dry. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index near 100.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will exceed 100 over the weekend and a heat advisory will likely be issued for parts of the Mid-South. A few afternoon showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but most of the area will not see rain.

NEXT WEEK: The heat will continue at the start of next week with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s and a heat index between 100 and 105. A few afternoon downpours will be possible Monday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
Tom Lee Park demolition to begin Thursday
Demolition of Tom Lee Park in Memphis to begin Thursday
Troy Goode
Attorneys and friend of Goode family react to settlement reached with City of Southaven
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
COVID-19 field hospital in Memphis closes permanently, without ever seeing one patient.
Memphis COVID-19 overflow hospital closes without ever seeing a patient

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Warm, muggy, and mainly dry pattern firmly in place
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening weather forecast from WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 20, 2021
weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
A passing shower or storm still in the forecast for some areas