Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Simone Biles practices historic new vault in Olympics training session

Simone Biles of the United States smiles as she trains for artistic gymnastics at Ariake...
Simone Biles of the United States smiles as she trains for artistic gymnastics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WMC) - The countdown is on for the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Friday.

During the women’s Olympic gymnastics podium training Thursday, Team USA star Simone Biles practiced her historic new vault that’s being called the world’s most difficult.

She landed the vault in practice, and if she sticks it in competition it will be renamed in her honor.

Watch her practice vault in the player below.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
Tom Lee Park demolition to begin Thursday
Demolition of Tom Lee Park in Memphis to begin Thursday
Troy Goode
Attorneys and friend of Goode family react to settlement reached with City of Southaven
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
COVID-19 field hospital in Memphis closes permanently, without ever seeing one patient.
Memphis COVID-19 overflow hospital closes without ever seeing a patient

Latest News

First lady of the U.S. Jill Biden poses for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Jill Biden in Tokyo for Olympic Games, meets prime minister
Tigers in Tokyo: 3 former Memphis Tigers headed to the Olympics
Sue Bird passes during practice for the United States women's basketball team in preparation...
Team USA describes what makes Sue Bird so great
Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since July 12, but daily cases have sharply increased...
Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open