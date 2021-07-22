Advertise with Us
Tigers in Tokyo: 3 former Memphis Tigers headed to the Olympics

(NBC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Precious Achiuwa is one of three former Memphis Tigers who will take part in the Tokyo Olympic Summer Games.

Achiuwa is chosen as one of the 12 final players for Team Nigeria Basketball, his home country. Achiuwa earned AAC Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year in his lone season at Memphis in 2019. 

He was drafted 20th overall by the Miami Heat. 

Other Tigers heading to the games are Tennis Player Joe Salisbury, who’ll compete for England. And Ellen Roberts, a pitcher for Australia Softball.

