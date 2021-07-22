Advertise with Us
Vaccinations offered at 5th annual Safe Summer Block Party in Memphis

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The camels and kangaroos are back.

The fifth annual Safe Summer Block Party is returning after a 2020 break due to COVID-19.

The free series, held in conjunction with Shelby County Schools, kicks off Friday. Event founder Artemis “Peppa” Williams says he wants to support the students facing a return to in-person learning.

They’ll hand out masks and hand sanitizer in support of Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray’s mask mandate. Williams says he’s vaccinated and wants to offer the shot to attendees

“Our community needs to get vaccinated. The only way we’re going to beat this is if we’re vaccinated, but at the same time, adapt to it so that once we’re vaccinated, we can let the numbers start going back down, but adapting to the new norm because this is the new norm. So, you can’t just be blind to it,” said Williams.

In addition to the carnival games, rides, food, and music, a list of agencies will be there, including Operation Safe Community, the Memphis Police Department, the City of Memphis, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and local radio stations.

“I think that is going to create more motivation for the kids, it’s going to let them relieve parents, and let them burn off a lot of energy that needs to be burned off,” said Williams.

With Williams’ deep connections to the entertainment industry, celebrities like Penny Hardaway and Moneybagg Yo have made surprise visits.

The first event is Friday, July 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hickory Ridge Middle School. Then, at Trezevant High School the next Friday, July 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The block party then moves to Whitehaven High School Thursday, August 5 from 5 p.m. to 7. p.m.

For more information about the block party, click here.

