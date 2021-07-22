Advertise with Us
WMC’s Joy Redmond talks to Marion superintendent on upcoming school year

By Amanda Hanson and Joy Redmond
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re working to get all your important questions answered as kids prepare to head back to the classroom.

That is why WMC is talking with superintendents across all three Mid-South states about what you can expect this fall.

Joy Redmond kicked off the conversation talking with Dr. Glen Fenter from Marion Schools in Arkansas.

Dr. Fenter spoke about how important it is for those who are eligible to get the vaccine.

He is even providing an incentive for staff members by offering a $200 bonus to those who get vaccinated.

Dr. Fenter is also strongly encouraging mask wearing although it cannot be mandated in the state of Arkansas.

Joy Redmond talks to Marion Superintendent Dr. Glen Fenter at the digital desk