18-wheeler hits power pole at Bartlett intersection, leaving live wires in roadway

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler hit a power pole in Bartlett Thursday night, causing traffic trouble and power problems.

This accident happened at around 8:45 p.m. in the busy area near Highway 64 and Dromedary.

Memphis police say live wires are in the roadway. Eastbound traffic is temporarily shut down.

Viewers say traffic lights in the area are out at nearby intersections as well. Many MLGW customers in the area have been impacted as well. MLGW is reporting customers affected by power outages. View the outage map here.

