Another watch list for Tiger receiver Calvin Austin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis Wide Receiver Calvin Austin adds the Biletnikoff nomination to his list of preseason watch lists.

He’s already nominated for the Maxwell Award.

The redshirt junior from Harding Academy caught 61 passes last season for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is the 4th Tiger in history with 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Damonte Coxie, Chicago Bears Wideout Anthony Miller and NFL Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce are the others.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.