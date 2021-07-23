Advertise with Us
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Arkansas faces toughest football schedule in nation

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the report from the Houston Chronicle that Texas and Oklahoma have inquired about leaving the Big 12 and joining the SEC, speculation is running rampant on what that could mean for both leagues and the rest of college rootball.

Could we be in for another round of conference realignment? 

While the SEC Would go to 16 teams, the Big 12 would be devastated losing two of its top football-playing schools. And what about the University of Memphis and the AAC?

The report says an answer to the SEC Big 12 question could come in a couple of weeks.

At SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman weighed in on the proposal, albeit briefly.

The Hogs have the number one rated toughest schedule in the country this season, which includes Texas, along with Auburn, Georgia and Alabama.   

“I really haven’t thought about that much,” said Pittman. “I’m soo nervous about the schedule we have coming up and all that. I haven’t paid much attention about it. But, I will say this. I know we gone play Texas this year. Y’know, we play them September 11th,   And we’re very excited for that.” 

Hogs receiver Treylon Burks gets a nod on the Biletnikoff Watch List for the nation’s best collegiate receiver. Burks caught 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

