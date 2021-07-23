Advertise with Us
Arkansas lawmakers push to overturn state’s mask ban

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The start of the school year is right around the corner and Arkansas lawmakers are pushing for COVID-19 protections in the classroom.

Democratic lawmakers in Arkansas are urging Governor Asa Hutchinson to lift the state ban the stops schools from requiring masks. Hutchinson says he doesn’t plan to.

RELATED | Masks remain optional for many school districts in Shelby Co.

Hutchinson made a visit to Washington D.C. to attend a COVID-19 and education panel discussion.

He says the state is still working on its guidance to give to schools. But they will not be requiring masks.

“We’re going to have an emphasis on good ventilation, some layered public health measures as you go into the classroom and then if they’re not vaccinated they should be wearing masks we just won’t be mandating it,” said Hutchinson.

The Arkansas legislature isn’t set to meet until the fall but Democratic lawmakers are urging Hutchinson to call a special session so that they can discuss repealing the mask ban. Concern about the rise in the Delta variant has a lot to do with why they want the ban lifted.

Hutchinson says that instead of mandating masks he’d like to focus more on people being vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

