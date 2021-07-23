Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Cereal box discovery help scientists find new drug to fight malaria

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — When you think of malaria you probably have images in your mind of South Asian countries or places in the Sub-Sahara, but 2,000 cases of malaria are diagnosed every year in the United States. Malaria causes high fever and chills as the infection spreads and can be fatal if untreated. Ivanhoe has more on the search for new treatments that involve a surprising finding.

In many parts of the world, mosquitos are much more than a nuisance. They spread potentially fatal diseases like malaria and current treatments don’t always work.

“The drugs which are effective against malaria, they are losing their efficacy because of the appearance of drug resistance. So there is a need for new therapies or new drugs,” explained Debopam Chakrabarti, PhD, Professor of Molecular Microbiology, UCF College of Medicine.

Chakrabarti and fellow infectious disease experts have been searching for a new antibiotic when a colleague at the University of Oklahoma found inspiration in an old box of cereal. The researcher opened it to find mold on the round oats and thought it would provide the perfect growing conditions for the fungus the researchers were studying.

“You need a carbohydrate source for growth, and that has certain amount of protein also, which is needed, and sugar,” said Chakrabarti.

Researchers at UCF are taking the fungus grown at the Oklahoma lab and testing it for its ability to kill the parasite that causes malaria. So far, the team has identified more than 150 compounds that have antimalarial properties, meaning they could be a part of a new drug to fight the disease.

Worldwide, malaria is responsible for 400,000 deaths a year. About 80 percent are children under the age of five.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Executive Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
City Watch: Jenine Henderson
City Watch: Girl last seen playing outside reported missing
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
Man on scooter dies after hit by truck in Memphis
Man on scooter dies after colliding with truck in Memphis

Latest News

Guntersville High School student receive Pfizer vaccine.
Best Life: Scientists developing personalized vaccine to keep cancer from recurring
Best Life
Best Life: Cereal box discovery help scientists find new drug to fight malaria
Best Life
Best Life: Scientists developing personalized vaccine to keep cancer from recurring
(Source: KARK-TV)
Arkansas lawmakers push to overturn state’s mask ban