Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Breakdown: Why alligators are expanding their territories into the Mid-South

By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wildlife experts say alligators are naturally expanding their territory into Tennessee from the southern border.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirms an alligator sighting at the Wolf River WMA in Fayette County. This latest sighting is one of several confirmed sightings of alligators in Southwest Tennessee.

According to the TWRA, alligators are opportunistic feeders that prey on fish, turtles, snakes, frogs, and waterfowl. Occasionally they will feed on larger animals such as possums, raccoons, and deer.

While the weather is warming up now, alligators can survive Tennessee winters by going into a hibernation-like dormancy called brumation. They can withstand periods of ice by sticking their snout out of the water before it freezes which allows them to continue breathing.

Brumation is a process in which cold-blooded reptiles, like snakes, lizards, and alligators,...
Brumation is a process in which cold-blooded reptiles, like snakes, lizards, and alligators, slow down their heart rate and metabolism during cold temperature. Brumation is not a true hibernation state, but more of a state of inactivity and sluggishness that lasts until the temperature warms up.(Shallotte River Swamp Park)

The TWRA says alligators are a protected species and catching or shooting one is a violation of the law.

“If you come across one while exploring the outdoors in West TN, leave it alone and enjoy Tennessee’s unique biodiversity,” says the TWRA.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
City Watch: Jenine Henderson
City Watch: Girl last seen playing outside reported missing
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
Man on scooter dies after hit by truck in Memphis
Man on scooter dies after colliding with truck in Memphis

Latest News

Airs week of JULY 18
Breakdown: Why alligators are expanding their territories into the Mid-South
WMC First Alert Weather
Scattered showers this afternoon, but dry and hot over the weekend
bb
WMC Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather- July 23 2021
Thursday evening weather update
A more typical summertime pattern taking shape in the Mid-South