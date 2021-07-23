Community responds to deadly Memphis crash that killed man on scooter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A community response has been given after a deadly crash in Cooper-Young Wednesday.

The driver of a scooter was killed in a crash with a produce delivery truck at Nelson and Cox.

The Cooper Young Community Association took to social media, advising residents on how to request speed humps for their streets. The association cited drivers who use neighborhood roads as cut-throughs.

Memphis police have not said that’s what happened Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.