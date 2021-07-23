Advertise with Us
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard

By Joyce Peterson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis drivers know all about potholes, but one Bluff City neighborhood is dealing with a sinkhole in the road so troublesome, it’s causing cars to catch air when they drive over it.

This dangerous dip is on Print Avenue near Graham, which residents say is a busy street.

After we contacted the City of Memphis about the issue, barricades were put up around the hole, but it’s only part of the problem. The dip in the street is like a BMX ramp for cars.

Luther Arnold reached out to WMC Action News 5, desperate to get the hole in his street fixed.

The dip in the road is so bone-rattling deep that unsuspecting drivers are left stunned after they hit it.

“See there,” Arnold said as car after car made a loud clunking sound hitting the dip. “You can see the problem.”

Arnold says the city came out many months ago to fix something underground, but after crews repaved the road, it quickly started sinking.

“After all the rain, it steadily started dipping in,” said Arnold. “If someone doesn’t know it’s there, they’re going to tear the whole front end out of their car.”

WMC Action News 5 reached out to the City of Memphis for answers.

“The sinkhole appears to be a sanitary sewer issue,” said city spokesperson Dan Springer. “Public Works staff are evaluating what needs to be done. Will get updates to you as we have them.”

Arnold shared his final thoughts on the subject.

“Nothing, except it needs to be fixed,” he said with a determined look on his face. “Not only can it tear a car up, but it could cause a wreck and somebody could get hurt.”

Drivers who know the dip is there, skirt around it by driving on the very edge of the road. But Arnold worries someone’s going to drive off the road or hit another car while swerving to avoid the sinkhole.

