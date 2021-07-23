Advertise with Us
GALLERY: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games kick off with opening ceremony

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, postponed to 2021, opened Friday with a big ceremony, of course.

Athletes, dancers and singers filled the stadium for the ceremonial walk-through of all participating countries, performances and the torch lighting.

In case you missed it, or just want to get a glimpse of it again, we’ve compiled some photos from the ceremony above.

Happy scrolling and go Team USA!

