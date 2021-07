Here’s when the Mid-South Olympians compete in Tokyo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is represented well in Tokyo.

Here’s a list of Mid-South athletes, their sports and links to their biographies as well as what times they’re competing.

All times are local.

Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on TV and mobile devices

Alison Weisz, Rifle Shooting -- attended University of Mississippi and University of Memphis

Qualification -- 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 23

Final -- 8:45 p.m. Friday, July 23

Shelby McEwen, Men’s High Jump -- Abbeville, Mississippi native

Qualification (Groups A&B) -- 7:15 p.m. Thursday, July 29

Final -- 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1

Sam Kendricks, Men’s Pole Vault -- Oxford, Mississippi native

Qualification -- 7:40 p.m. Thursday, July 29

Final -- 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3

Raven Saunders, Women’s Shot Put -- attended University of Mississippi

Qualification -- 5:25 a.m. Friday, July 30

Final -- 8:35 p.m. Saturday, July 31

Erika Bougard, Women’s Heptathlon -- Memphis/Byhalia, Tennessee native

100m Hurdles -- 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3

High Jump -- 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3

Shot Put -- 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4

200m -- 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4

Long Jump -- 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4

Javelin Throw -- 10:30 and 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4

800m -- 7:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.