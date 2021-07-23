Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Hotter & drier air moving into the Mid-South this weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A drier air mass is moving in from the Southwest which will limit rain chances this weekend and allow temperatures to climb. Humidity will remain high which will make it feel even hotter. Heat index values are expected to range from 100 to 105 for the next seven days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with a light Southwest wind and highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms both days along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Road closures I-55 after man hit, killed
Traffic Alert: Road closures after man hit, killed
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport

Latest News

January 19 bus stop forecast
January 19 bus stop forecast
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening Mid-South weather forecast from WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 23, 2021
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 2:30 PM CT Friday
NHC monitoring tropical wave off southeastern United States coastline
February 2 bus stop forecast
February 2 bus stop forecast