Hottest temperatures of the summer expected next week

Temps heating up(Stock)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The extended pattern looks very HOT and this will be the big concern as we move through the week.

Building temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with dewpoints in the mid 70s means heat indices (feels like temperatures) will approach Heat Advisory criteria of 105°F for most of the Mid-South by early next week.

7 Day Feels Like Temperature (as of July 23)
7 Day Feels Like Temperature (as of July 23)(WMC)

This will be closely watched as we continue on with the week.

Be sure to take the necessary precautions for extended exposure in the heat and know the signs of heat related illnesses!

The dangers of extreme heat
The dangers of extreme heat(NWS)

While it looks like most mornings will be dry, the afternoons still have the possibility of pop up showers and thunderstorms.

Looking ahead to next weekend, second verse same as the first. The pattern doesn`t budge that much.

Don’t forget to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android. Be sure to enable location and notifications so you can receive severe weather alerts for your area.

