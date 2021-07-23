Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

By Alissa Pietila and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A fawn was helped back to shore after a rescue by a group kayaking along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

WLUC reports the group of kayakers was paddling with their Uncle Duckies Paddling Michigan guide, Cole, when they came upon the swimming whitetail deer in Lake Superior.

Video provided by Danyelle Parris shows the group spending quite a bit of time trying to reign in the fawn, who appears to be a strong swimmer, even in the Lake Superior waves.

Thankfully, one of the kayakers, Sydney Scherer, was able to grab the fawn and bring it aboard her kayak.

The group paddled closer to shore, before Scherer let the fawn down into the shallow water to safety.

Parris originally shared the video on TikTok.

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
Tom Lee Park demolition to begin Thursday
Demolition of Tom Lee Park in Memphis to begin Thursday
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
Troy Goode
Attorneys and friend of Goode family react to settlement reached with City of Southaven
COVID-19 field hospital in Memphis closes permanently, without ever seeing one patient.
Memphis COVID-19 overflow hospital closes without ever seeing a patient

Latest News

A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
MId-South Food Bank hosting city-wide feeding day for Tennessee residents
Shelby County mayor stands behind pick for Shelby County Health Department health director
Mayor Harris stands behind nominee for SCHD direector
Shelby County mayor stands behind pick for Shelby County Health Department health director
Shelby County mayor stands behind pick for Shelby County Health Department health director