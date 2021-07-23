Man wanted for questioning in Tunica County shooting investigation

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County authorities are searching for a man they believe has information about a critical shooting.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says Justin Mitchell is wanted for questioning after he reportedly fled the scene of a shooting where a woman was shot several times at the Plantation Apartment Complex.

He allegedly left the scene driving a black Infiniti SUV with Bolivar County license plates and tinted windows. The tag information is BLC 7277 (MS).

If you have any information regarding Mitchell’s location, call Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-2400.

TSCO says he is to be considered armed and dangerous

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.