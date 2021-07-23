Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600K to accusers

FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo, celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charge...
FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo, celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court in Boston, in connection with a 2017 incident at a Boston restaurant. New York's attorney general Letitia James announced a $600,000 settlement with Batali and his former business partner Joseph Bastianich after investigators alleged a hostile work environment at their restaurants.(Source: David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Disgraced chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office.

The probe looked into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees.

The money will be split among at least 20 former employees of B&B Hospitality and their Manhattan restaurants Babbo, Lupa and the now-closed Del Posto, all of which Batali co-owned with Joseph Bastianich until March 2019.

Attorney General Letitia James announced the settlement Friday.

Messages seeking comment were left for lawyers for Batali and Bastianich.

Both men’s signatures appeared on the settlement agreement, dated Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
City Watch: Jenine Henderson
City Watch: Girl last seen playing outside reported missing

Latest News

WATCH: Junior League of Memphis as featured on BOUNCE
WATCH: Junior League of Memphis as featured on BOUNCE
Road closures I-55 after man hit, killed
Traffic Alert: Road closures after man hit, killed
First Lady Jill Biden travels to Hawaii follow Tokyo visit
First Lady Jill Biden travels to Hawaii follow Tokyo visit
Roof collapses at Mississippi school
Roof collapses at Mississippi school
Doctor arrested in pills for sex scheme
Doctor arrested in pills for sex scheme