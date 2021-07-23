Mayor Harris to give paid time off for county employees to get vaccianted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris issued an executive order Friday to give Shelby County Administration employees paid time off to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Harris says the order is in alignment with President Joe Biden’s national push for all organizations to give employees paid time off to get vaccinated.

From Monday, July 26 to September 30 eligible employees can take up to four hours of PTO to get the vaccine.

Harris says employees must work full time for county government administration and give notice to the appropriate manager or supervisor in order to be eligible.

“We know taking time off from work to get the vaccine can be a barrier for many,” said Harris. “Paid time off to get vaccinated is the best solution for that problem. That is why we are taking this step to help our employees. This is an approach other organizations, regardless of size, can replicate and we hope they will.”

Shelby County says proof of vaccination is not required for employment.

