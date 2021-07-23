Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mayor Harris to give paid time off for county employees to get vaccianted

(waff)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris issued an executive order Friday to give Shelby County Administration employees paid time off to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Harris says the order is in alignment with President Joe Biden’s national push for all organizations to give employees paid time off to get vaccinated.

From Monday, July 26 to September 30 eligible employees can take up to four hours of PTO to get the vaccine.

Harris says employees must work full time for county government administration and give notice to the appropriate manager or supervisor in order to be eligible.

“We know taking time off from work to get the vaccine can be a barrier for many,” said Harris. “Paid time off to get vaccinated is the best solution for that problem. That is why we are taking this step to help our employees. This is an approach other organizations, regardless of size, can replicate and we hope they will.”

Shelby County says proof of vaccination is not required for employment.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
City Watch: Jenine Henderson
City Watch: Girl last seen playing outside reported missing

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 weekly positivity rate
Shelby County COVID-19 test positivty rate climbs to 11%
State health department talks Delta variant surge, vaccine outreach in Tennessee
Dr. Lisa Piercey
TDH talks Delta variant and vaccines
(Source: KARK-TV)
Arkansas lawmakers push to overturn state’s mask ban