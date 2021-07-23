Memphis police chief addresses violent crime and officer assignments across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis police chief addressed violent crime during a town hall meeting Thursday night at Second Presbyterian Church.

Alongside council members Ford Canale, Chase Carlisle, and her assistant, Chief Don Crowe, Chief CJ Davis says she’s taking inventory on where officers are assigned now, and exploring where they might be moved to help reduce violent crime.

“We’re bringing all the resources we have to bear and trying to think outside the box to sort of reallocate some of our manpower,” said Davis. “Looking inside the department to see where there are places we can pull or even reallocate districts that don’t necessarily need that many officers because of call volume, and move them to another space.”

Davis says working with other law enforcement agencies, Memphians should see more of a police presence, especially on interstates.

