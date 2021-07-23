Advertise with Us
Memphis police searching for suspect vehicle in deadly child shooting

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in the deadly shooting of a child.

Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Charger.

Tuesday night, police say someone inside the car started shooting in the 800 block of Ayers Avenue near Griffith. Two people were shot, including boy.

That child later died.

Anyone information that could help police find the vehicle or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

