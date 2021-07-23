Advertise with Us
Memphis River Parks hosts a packed weekend on the riverfront

By Amanda Hanson and Andrew Douglas
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC’s Andrew Douglas caught up with Memphis River Parks Director of External Affair George Abbott to talk about several events happening this weekend.

The fun kicks off tonight with Full Moon Kayaking from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mud Island boat ramp. There will be a DJ on the harbor and free 30-minute kayak rentals.

Saturday, there is a back-to-school skate night that will include school supply giveaways.

The weekend wraps up Sunday with Sunset Yoga from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Fourth Bluff Park.

Click here for more details about what’s happening this weekend and to stay connected with upcoming Memphis River Parks events.

