Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare doctors are heartbroken over COVID-19 surge

By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare doctors held a media briefing on Friday afternoon.

This briefing follows a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the county in recent weeks.

Dr. John Eick said he would go weeks with no COVID-19 patients and felt free from the virus, but this surge has required them to re-open COVID-19 isolation units.

“Everybody is honestly a little bit demoralized by it,” Dr. Eick said. “The staff is of course going to be here to take care of COVID patients, but it’s a struggle mentally to see it rising.”

Dr. Shirin Mazumder said that now is the most important time to get vaccinated.

“The only way to effectively stop the virus in its tracks is through vaccination, and if we don’t have more members of our community getting vaccinated the virus will continue to linger, replicate and mutate, and it’s possible we could see more variants develop in the future,” Dr. Maumder said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

