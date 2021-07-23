MId-South Food Bank hosting city-wide feeding day for Tennessee residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Food Bank is planning to make history next month.

The agency will host the largest one-day feeding event in its 40-year history August 27.

The city-wide feeding day, presented by United Healthcare, will distribute enough food to feed 5,000 people in the City of Memphis. The food will be distributed through a mobile pantry set up in the Liberty Bowl parking lot.

The food bank will also provide access to things like cleaning supplies, diapers, feminine hygiene products, and more. The city-wide feeding day is open to Tennessee residents only.

