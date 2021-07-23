Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

More heat, humidity and a stray heavy downpour

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a stray shower or storm to pop up at anytime through the afternoon. It will remain hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index close to 100.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and continued muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Winds will be light.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. A stray shower is possible either day but most areas will just be steamy and dry. Heat index readings will be around 100 to 105.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and steamy all week with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index readings 100-105 through Wednesday. The heat index could climb above 105 by Thursday or Friday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out each afternoon.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
City Watch: Jenine Henderson
City Watch: Girl last seen playing outside reported missing

Latest News

weather
Spencer's Forecast
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 10:30 AM CT Friday, July 23
NHC monitoring tropical wave off southeastern United States coastline
Temps heating up
Hottest temperatures of the summer expected next week
A generic photo of an alligator.
Breakdown: Why alligators are expanding their territories into the Mid-South