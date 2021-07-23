More heat, humidity and a stray heavy downpour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a stray shower or storm to pop up at anytime through the afternoon. It will remain hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index close to 100.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and continued muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Winds will be light.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. A stray shower is possible either day but most areas will just be steamy and dry. Heat index readings will be around 100 to 105.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and steamy all week with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index readings 100-105 through Wednesday. The heat index could climb above 105 by Thursday or Friday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out each afternoon.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.