NFL takes hard stand on unvaccinated players and staff

NFL Logo
NFL Logo(NBC Sports)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It looks like the NFL ain’t playing when it comes to how it will deal with COVID-19 outbreaks this coming season.

The shield making its new coronavirus policy clear. Any outbreak among unvaccinated players or staff members will forfeit that week’s game and be credited as a loss if the game can’t be rescheduled during the new 18-week schedule. 

That’s according to a memo sent to all team Thursday. 

Also, if a game is postponed and can’t be rescheduled, players from both teams will not receive their scheduled salary. 

The memo also states the team with the outbreak will be responsible for any additional expenses incurred by the opposing team. 

The NFL says it saw an increase in COVID-19 vaccination rates this week. All 32 teams are now above the 50% vaccine threshold.

