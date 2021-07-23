NHC monitoring tropical wave off southeastern United States coastline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An area of low pressure is located just offshore of the southeastern United States coastline.

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased this morning, and environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for some additional development during the next couple of days while the system drifts offshore of the southeastern United States.

Formation chance through 5 days: 30%

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

As a reminder, we have had 5 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Fred.

The WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information, should this system develop into a named storm.

