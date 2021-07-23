Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

NHC monitoring tropical wave off southeastern United States coastline

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 10:30 AM CT Friday, July 23
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 10:30 AM CT Friday, July 23(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An area of low pressure is located just offshore of the southeastern United States coastline.

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased this morning, and environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for some additional development during the next couple of days while the system drifts offshore of the southeastern United States.

Formation chance through 5 days: 30%

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

As a reminder, we have had 5 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Fred.

The WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information, should this system develop into a named storm.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
City Watch: Jenine Henderson
City Watch: Girl last seen playing outside reported missing
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
Man on scooter dies after hit by truck in Memphis
Man on scooter dies after colliding with truck in Memphis

Latest News

Temps heating up
Hottest temperatures of the summer expected next week
A generic photo of an alligator.
Breakdown: Why alligators are expanding their territories into the Mid-South
WMC First Alert Weather
Scattered showers this afternoon, but dry and hot over the weekend
bb
WMC Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather- July 23 2021