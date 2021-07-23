Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Oakhaven Wellness Center provides mental health resources for underserved community

By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, and a church in Oakhaven is stepping up to make sure the community has access to mental health resources and beyond.

”Come here if you want to get your body fixed, come here if you want to get your emotions fixed, come here if you want to get your spirit raised,” Pastor Diane said.

That’s the goal of the Wellness and Stress Clinic in Oakhaven -- created by Bishop William and Pastor Diane Young of the Healing Center -- after seeing a strong need in the community.

“I know that as people of faith, people say that we don’t believe a whole lot about getting care, but we’re getting there, we’re getting better,” Pastor Diane said.

The goal is to provide uninsured and underinsured residents with the resources they need to improve their health and reach their economic and healing goals.

Peter Hossler is the program’s Executive Director.

“We talk about it as an ‘emotional fitness’ -- just another part of your fitness regime, right? Checking in on the kinds of things that people go through in their life with trauma, with periods of not being feeling really emotionally well,” Hossler said.

The center offers a variety of services from primary care to counseling, vaccinations even legal counsel and it’s all for free.

”There are many people who cannot afford to see a doctor, so the clinic is here for that population. We see everybody, anybody that come can be seen, but it’s especially for those who can’t afford to get the care that they need,” Pastor Diane said.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, 24.6 percent of black people and 19.6 percent of Hispanic people suffer from depression.

A startling reminder of the importance of seeking help and prioritizing mental health.

”The the body is important, but if you take care of the body and you forsake the soul and the, and the spirit, then you still got problems. So we deal with the whole person,” Diane said.

For more information about the Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis, click here or call 901-306-5433.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Road closures I-55 after man hit, killed
Traffic Alert: Road closures after man hit, killed
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport

Latest News

Pastor Creates Mental Health Programs
Pastor Creates Mental Health Programs
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Dr. Lisa Piercey
‘The wrong direction’: TDH reports spike in cases and hospitalizations, expects deaths to follow
Dr. Jerry Young, National Baptist Convention, USA President receives first dose of COVID-19...
Health dept. recommends COVID booster shots for high-risk groups