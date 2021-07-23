Oakhaven Wellness Center provides mental health resources for underserved community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, and a church in Oakhaven is stepping up to make sure the community has access to mental health resources and beyond.

”Come here if you want to get your body fixed, come here if you want to get your emotions fixed, come here if you want to get your spirit raised,” Pastor Diane said.

That’s the goal of the Wellness and Stress Clinic in Oakhaven -- created by Bishop William and Pastor Diane Young of the Healing Center -- after seeing a strong need in the community.

“I know that as people of faith, people say that we don’t believe a whole lot about getting care, but we’re getting there, we’re getting better,” Pastor Diane said.

The goal is to provide uninsured and underinsured residents with the resources they need to improve their health and reach their economic and healing goals.

Peter Hossler is the program’s Executive Director.

“We talk about it as an ‘emotional fitness’ -- just another part of your fitness regime, right? Checking in on the kinds of things that people go through in their life with trauma, with periods of not being feeling really emotionally well,” Hossler said.

The center offers a variety of services from primary care to counseling, vaccinations even legal counsel and it’s all for free.

”There are many people who cannot afford to see a doctor, so the clinic is here for that population. We see everybody, anybody that come can be seen, but it’s especially for those who can’t afford to get the care that they need,” Pastor Diane said.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, 24.6 percent of black people and 19.6 percent of Hispanic people suffer from depression.

A startling reminder of the importance of seeking help and prioritizing mental health.

”The the body is important, but if you take care of the body and you forsake the soul and the, and the spirit, then you still got problems. So we deal with the whole person,” Diane said.

For more information about the Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis, click here or call 901-306-5433.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.