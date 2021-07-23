Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Watch: Opening Ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic flame burns during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer...
The Olympic flame burns during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(Lee Jin-man | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Tokyo Olympics are here! The games are underway after a stunning opening ceremony ahead of the games.

Look back at some of the top moments from the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including acts showcasing Japanese culture, the Parade of Nations and more.

And check out a gallery of the top images of the ceremony!

Caption

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
City Watch: Jenine Henderson
City Watch: Girl last seen playing outside reported missing

Latest News

Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer...
GALLERY: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games kick off with opening ceremony
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer...
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
The floor of Olympic Stadium is lit before the start of the opening ceremony at the 2020 Summer...
With muted ceremony and empty stadium, Tokyo Olympics begin
Austin leans past the goal line on a 64-yard punt return for TD
Another watch list for Tiger receiver Calvin Austin