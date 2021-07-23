Scattered showers this afternoon, but dry and hot over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although a stray shower will be possible this morning, most of the area will be dry with sunshine for the morning commute. The best chance for rain will be this afternoon between 1 pm and 6 pm. Some storms could have lightning and heavy rain, but none of them will be severe. High temperatures will climb to 90 degrees and the heat index will hit 100. It will stay warm tonight with low temperatures in the mid 70s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 76 degrees. Winds: South 5 mph.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will exceed 100 over the weekend and a heat advisory will likely be issued for parts of the Mid-South. A few afternoon showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but most of the area will not see rain. Low temperatures will only drop to the upper 70s this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The heat will continue at the start of next week with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s and a heat index between 100 and 105. A few afternoon downpours will be possible Monday and Tuesday, but it will dry out mid-week.

