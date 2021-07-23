Advertise with Us
Shelby County COVID-19 test positivty rate climbs to 11%

Shelby County COVID-19 weekly positivity rate
Shelby County COVID-19 weekly positivity rate(SCHD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another 238 COVID-19 cases are swarming around in Shelby County, according to the health department. Health officials say the uptick in numbers is due to the spread of the Delta variant.

This is the second day in a row the Shelby County Health Department reported a case increase of more than 200. They’re the first occurence cases reaching those heights since lifting virus restrictions.

There was also six additional death reported within the last 24 hours.

The latest numbers bring the county’s total case count to 102,740 cases and 1,712 virus-related deaths.

Shelby County’s 7-day rolling average of reported cases per day comes in at 182 for Friday.

Health department data shows that along with increasing cases comes increased weekly test positivity rates.

During the week of July 11, officials reported a positivity rate of 11.1% -- up from the 9.3% reported the previous week. The highest positivity rate reported across the county is 17.8 when the virus peaked during the winter surge.

As of Tuesday, there has been a total of 403,918 people fully vaccinated and 721,693 vaccinations have been administered. The county’s vaccination goal is currently 700,000 to reach “herd immunity.”

