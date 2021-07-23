TDOT: I-40 bridge to ‘likely’ reopen in August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Friday the I-40 Hernando Desoto bridge will likely reopen to traffic in early August.

Officials say contractors are finishing up phase three repairs, including a total of 17 steel plates that needed to be replaced. The last four steel plates are expected to arrive Friday and will be set over the next few days, according to a release.

TDOT officials say a more specific schedule will be released next week.

The bridge shut down in May after inspectors discovered a major crack in a steel beam beneath the bridge’s truss. Earlier this month, TDOT said they hoped to reopen the bridge in late July after announcing the additional necessary repairs.

