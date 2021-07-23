Advertise with Us
West Memphis church prepares for weekend back-to-school drive

West Memphis church Philadelphia Outreach Ministries advertizes back-to-school-drive.
By Camille Connor
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer is almost over, and the start of the school year is just a few weeks away. A West Memphis church is working to help students prepare with a back-to-school drive.

This Saturday Philadelphia Outreach Ministries will be holding their Community Day and Back-to-School Bash.

Senior Pastor Steven Nance says the last time they held the event was two years ago.

In 2019, they had to postpone it because of bad weather.

“And then the year after was the year that we had the COVID pandemic. We just had to start over, set some things in order that would be conducive to the community this year,” said Pastor Nance.

The church hopes to serve families that may have been impacted by the pandemic and cannot afford to buy items like backpacks and other supplies needed for school.

They will also be giving out food boxes from the church pantry, which the public can donate towards.

“Dry goods that we place in a box. It will serve a family of two or three,” said Nance, “We like to serve as many as we possibly can with what we have.”

The back-to-school drive starts at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, and guests are encouraged to stick around for family activities too.

The church is encouraging folks to mask up when they arrive.

Pastor Nance hopes the event not only helps families in need but reminds them that they have a support system.

“One of our slogans in our church is ‘If your church ceased to exist, would your community miss it?’ That’s one of the things we use as our motivation. We want to serve our community. We want to let them know that we are here,” said Nance.

