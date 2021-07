Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on TV and mobile devices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 is your local home for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games! See below for links to upcoming events for your phones, tablets and other streaming devices. Also, see a full schedule of when you can find coverage on Action News 5 on your TVs.

MOBILE DEVICES (Click Any Link to Watch Live at the Specified Time)

July 23

5:55 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies - Click Here to Watch Live

Noon - NBC Daytime Preview Show - Click Here to Watch Live

6:30 p.m. - Rowing Heats/Reps

7:00 p.m. - Badminton Session 1 Group Play Court 1

7:00 p.m. - Badminton Session 1 Group Play Court 2

7:00 p.m. - Fencing - Men’s Sabre, Women’s Epee (Individual): Prelims

7:00 p.m. - Table Tennis Table 1: Men’s/Women’s/Mixed Prelims

7:00 p.m. - Badminton Session 1 Group Play Court 3

7:20 p.m. - Weightlifting Women’s 49kg: Group B

7:30 p.m. - Archery Mixed Team Prelims

8:00 p.m. - Taekwondo Women’s 49kg & Men’s 58kg

8:00 p.m. - Gymnastics Men’s Qualification, Subdiv. 1: Main Coverage

8:15 p.m. - Basketball Men/Women Prelims, Session 1 (4 Games)

8:45 p.m. - Shooting Women’s 10m Air Rifle Finals

9:00 p.m. - Judo Women’s 48kg & Men’s 60kg: Elimination and Quarterfinals

9:00 p.m. - Boxing Session 1: Men’s Heavy (R32), Women’s Feather (R32), more

9:00 p.m. - Tennis Day 1: Center Court: Match 1

9:00 p.m. - Cycling Men’s Road Race

10:50 p.m. - Weightlifting Women’s 49kg: Group A

July 24

Midnight - Weightlifting Women’s 49kg: Group A

Midnight - Basketball 3x3 Men/Women Prelims, Session 2 (4 Games)

Midnight - Water PoloWomen’s Prelim, Game 1: Japan vs United States

12:15 a.m. - Archery Mixed Team QF/SF/F

12:30 a.m. - Gymnastics Men’s Qualification, Subdiv. 2: Main Coverage

12:30 a.m. - Softball Opening Round, Game 8: United States vs Mexico

1:00 a.m. - Tennis Women’s Singles Round 1: Bencic (SUI) vs Pegula (USA)

1:00 a.m. - Tennis Men’s Singles Round 1: Karatsev (ROC) vs Paul (USA)

1:30 a.m. - Shooting Men’s 10m Air Pistol Final

3:00 a.m. - Tennis Men’s Singles Round 1: Djokovic (SRB) vs Dellien (BOL)

3:00 a.m. - Tennis Men’s Singles Round 1: Carreno Busta (ESP) vs Sandgren (USA)

3:30 a.m. - Basketball 3x3 Men/Women Prelims, Session 3 (4 Games)

5:00 a.m. - Swimming Day 1, Heats: Men’s 400m IM & more

5:30 a.m. - Gymnastics Men’s Qualification, Subdiv. 3: Main Coverage

6:30 a.m. - Soccer Women’s Group Stage - New Zealand vs. United States

7:00 a.m. - Basketball 3x3 Men/Women Prelims, Session 4 (4 Games)

7:00 a.m. - Beach Volleyball Men Prelim: NED (Brouwer/Meeuwsen) vs USA (Lucena/Dalhausser)

7:45 a.m. - Volleyball Men’s Pool B: United States vs. France

8:00 a.m. - Olympic SportsNBC Daytime (July 24): Part 1

12:30 p.m. - Olympic SportsNBC Daytime (July 24): Part 2

5:00 p.m. - Surfing Men’s Round 1

6:30 p.m. - Skateboarding Men’s Street: Qualification

6:30 p.m. - Rowing Men’s & Women’s Eight Heats, more

7:00 p.m. - Beach Volleyball Women Prelim: USA (April/Alix) vs CHN (XUE/Wang X. X.)

7:00 p.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Primetime (July 24)

8:00 p.m. - Gymnastics Women’s Qualification, Subdiv. 1: Main Coverage

8:00 p.m. - Softball Opening Round, Game 10: Australia vs the United States

8:15 p.m. - Basketball 3x3 Men/Women Prelims, Session 5 (4 Games)

8:20 p.m. - Surfing Women’s Round 1

8:30 p.m. - Swimming Day 2, Finals: Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay & more

9:00 p.m. - Tennis Day 2: Center Court: Match 1

9:05 p.m. - Volleyball Women’s Pool B: United States vs. Argentina

9:15 p.m. - Shooting Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final

9:50 p.m. - Gymnastics Women’s Qualification, Subdiv. 2: Main Coverage

10:25 p.m. - Skateboarding Men’s Street: Final

10:30 p.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (July 24)

11:00 p.m. - Tennis Day 2: Center Court: Match 1

11:00 p.m. - Cycling Women’s Road Race

11:40 p.m. - Surfing Men’s Round 2

July 25

Midnight - Basketball 3x3 Men/Women Prelims, Session 6 (4 Games)

Midnight - Water Polo Men’s Prelim, Game 3: the United States vs Japan

1:00 a.m. - Surfing Women’s Round 2

1:00 a.m. - Diving Women’s Synchro 3m Springboard - Final

1:00 a.m. - Tennis Day 2: Center Court: Match 3

1:10 a.m. - Gymnastics Women’s Qualification, Subdiv. 3: Main Coverage

1:30 a.m. - Shooting Men’s 10m Air Rifle Final

3:00 a.m. - Tennis Day 2: Center Court: Match 4

3:05 a.m. - Gymnastics Women’s Qualification, Subdiv. 4: Main Coverage

3:30 a.m. - Basketball 3x3Men/Women Prelims, Session 7 (4 Games)

5:00 a.m. - Swimming Day 2, Heats: Women’s 400m freestyle & more

6:20 a.m. - Gymnastics Women’s Qualification, Subdiv. 5: Main Coverage

7:00 a.m. - Basketball Men’s Prelim Group A: France vs USA

7:00 a.m. - Basketball 3x3 Men/Women Prelims, Session 8 (4 Games)

7:00 a.m. - Beach Volleyball Men Prelim: USA (Gibb/Crabb) vs ITA (Carambula/Rossi)

7:00 a.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (July 25): Part 1

12:30 p.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Daytime July 25 Part 2: Basketball, Swimming, Cycling & More

4:30 p.m. - Men’s Triathlon

5:00 p.m. - Surfing Women’s Round 3

6:00 p.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Primetime (July 25)

6:30 p.m. - Rowing: Men’s & Women’s Single QF, Double SF, more

7:00 p.m. - Beach Volleyball Men/Women Prelim, Match: Teams TBD

7:00 p.m. - Rugby Men’s Pool Round - Session 1

7:00 p.m. - Skateboarding Women’s Street: Final

8:00 p.m. - Softball Opening Round, Game 13: Japan vs the United States

8:30 p.m. - Swimming Session 4, Semis/Finals: Women’s 400m Free & more

9:00 p.m. - Tennis Day 3: Center Court: Match 1

9:05 p.m. - Volleyball Men’s Prelim, Match 8: the United States vs. Russia

9:45 p.m. - Surfing Men’s Round 3

10:30 p.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (July 25)

10:30 p.m. - Skateboarding Women’s Street: Qualification

July 26

Midnight - Water Polo Women’s Prelim, Game 5: the United States vs China

12:50 a.m. - Shooting Men’s and Women’s Skeet Finals

1:00 a.m. - Diving Men’s Synchro 10m Platform - Final

1:00 a.m. - Cycling Men’s Mountain Bike

5:00 a.m. - Swimming Session 5, Heats: Women’s 200m Free & more

5:00 a.m. - Gymnastics Men’s Team Final: Main Coverage

11:00 a.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (July 26)

4:30 p.m. - Triathlon Women’s Triathlon

5:00 p.m. - Surfing Men’s Quarterfinals

6:30 p.m. - Rowing: Men’s & Women’s Quadruple Sculls Finals, more

7:00 p.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Primetime (July 26)

7:00 p.m. - Beach Volleyball Men/Women Prelim, Match: Teams TBD

8:30 p.m. - Swimming Session 6, Semis/Finals: Women’s 100m Breast & more

9:05 p.m. - Volleyball Women’s Prelim, Match 8: China vs. United States

9:45 p.m. - Surfing Men’s Semifinals

10:30 p.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (July 26)

11:00 p.m. - Surfing Women’s Semifinals

11:00 p.m. - Softball Bronze Medal Game: Teams TBD

11:40 p.m. - Basketball Women’s Prelim Group B: Nigeria vs USA

TV SCHEDULE

Tune in to Action News 5 on your local television provider at the following times for Tokyo Olympics coverage:

July 23 (Opening Ceremony)

Friday

Noon - 3 p.m.

6:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m. (Opening Ceremony replay)

July 24

Saturday

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

7 p.m. -10:30 p.m.

July 25

Sunday

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

July 26 - July 30

Monday-Friday

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

July 31

Saturday

7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

August 1

Sunday

7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

August 2- August 6

Monday-Friday

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

7 p.m. -10:30 p.m.

August 7

Saturday

7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

August 8 (Closing Ceremony)

Sunday

Noon - 4:45 p.m.

6 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

