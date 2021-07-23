Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas talks to Briarcrest Christian School president about upcoming school year

By Amanda Hanson and Andrew Douglas
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re working to get all your important questions answered as kids prepare to head back to the classroom.

That is why Action News 5′s is talking with superintendents across all three Mid-South states about what you can expect this fall.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught with Caron Swatley from Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis.

Swatley spoke about returning to in-person learning and what students can expect when they return to the classroom.

Find her interview and others like it on our Back-to-School page.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
City Watch: Jenine Henderson
City Watch: Girl last seen playing outside reported missing

Latest News

WMC's Andrew Douglas talks to Briarcrest President Caron Swatley about upcoming school year
(Source: KARK-TV)
Arkansas lawmakers push to overturn state’s mask ban
Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas Democrats want to repeal ban on mask mandates
With almost two weeks to go until the start of school for a lot of Shelby County, the county...
Masks remain optional for many school districts in Shelby Co.