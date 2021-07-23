Advertise with Us
Woman attempts to run over ex with child in back seat

Tierra Scott mugshot
Tierra Scott mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at the Mid South Food Bank Friday morning.

According to the affidavit, Jeremy Franklin was walking to work when his child’s mother, Tierra Scott, began following him in her car and was trying to argue with him.

The report says Scott ran over Franklin’s foot before beginning to drive away and Franklin threw a soda can at the car. Scott then turned around and made several attempts to hit Franklin with the car.

According to the affidavit two other workers, Glen and Kenneth Williams, tried to help Franklin and were almost hit as well. After missing, Scott backed up into a truck and damaged the back of her car.

The report says that 2-year-old Jori Franklin was in the back seat of the car the entire time.

Scott is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

