901 FC sets for home match vs Tulsa Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Boys in Blue finally return to the pitch at AutoZone Park Saturday.

Hosting FC Tulsa Saturday for the first meeting between the two clubs, Memphis 901 FC came away with one point after a 1-1 draw with Indy 11 last week.

Michael Salazar getting on the end of a volley in the box for the equalizer. Head Coach Ben Pirmann likes the continued progress his team is making, with last week’s match one of the most complete yet.

Tulsa is third in the division standings, 901 FC is still tied for last.

“Being a little bit more aggressive playing in their end,” Pirmann says. “The onus is on us. Tulsa can come in and feel some things out, where we’re going to have to be ready from the start. They’ve got a good record, they’ve got a good team, good players, well coached. They’re really good at moving the ball so we have to make sure we make them suffer when we have it, then we need to really put them under pressure.”

First touch at the Zone Saturday night is 7:30 p.m.

