Ali Weisz represents Mid South in Tokyo Olympics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the opening ceremony played out tonight some of the first events got underway, including the Women’s 10-meter Air Rifle Qualification Round.

University of Memphis and Ole Miss alum Ali Weisz is in Tokyo representing team USA in the event.

Weisz joined the Army after the Covid-19 pandemic postponed the Games last year, so she competed as an active duty soldier.

“For me as a soldier athlete, training is my priority and practice is my priority,” Weisz said. “So we get to start practicing immediately in the beginning of the day, do BT in the afternoon. But that’s what it consists of. My job is to train well, train hard, win medals and bring back home the gold.”

Ali Weisz placed 14th out of 50 in the qualifying round.

She did not advance to the finals, but we congratulate her on all her success.

