Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ali Weisz represents Mid South in Tokyo Olympics

Alison Marie Weisz, of the United States, competes in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the...
Alison Marie Weisz, of the United States, competes in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the opening ceremony played out tonight some of the first events got underway, including the Women’s 10-meter Air Rifle Qualification Round.

University of Memphis and Ole Miss alum Ali Weisz is in Tokyo representing team USA in the event.

Weisz joined the Army after the Covid-19 pandemic postponed the Games last year, so she competed as an active duty soldier.

“For me as a soldier athlete, training is my priority and practice is my priority,” Weisz said. “So we get to start practicing immediately in the beginning of the day, do BT in the afternoon. But that’s what it consists of. My job is to train well, train hard, win medals and bring back home the gold.”

Ali Weisz placed 14th out of 50 in the qualifying round.

She did not advance to the finals, but we congratulate her on all her success.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Road closures I-55 after man hit, killed
Traffic Alert: Road closures after man hit, killed
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport

Latest News

Police lights.
Child shot, in critical condition
NBF bust moved
NBF bust moved
WATCH: Xtreme Hip Hop with Phil interview
WATCH: Xtreme Hip Hop with Phil interview
WATCH: Collierville Animal Shelter's 'pet of the week'
WATCH: Collierville Animal Shelter's 'pet of the week'